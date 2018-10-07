CNG prices inflated by Rs22 per kg in Sindh

The compressed natural gas (CNG) stations’ owners of Sindh on Saturday inflated the prices by Rs 22 per kg after the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) notified increase in gas tariff.

After the hike in the prices, the Compressed Natural Gas will be retailed at Rs 104 per kg in Sindh province.

The government has increased the rates for the CNG sector in Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by 40 per cent to Rs980 from Rs700 per unit.

Earlier on Thursday, the government notified increase in gas prices for seven different gas consumption slabs, with 10 per cent hike for lowest slab and 143 per cent rise for the highest gas consuming slab.

Following the ECC decision of September 17, 2018, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) notified the gas prices for domestic, commercial, industrial, power, fertilizer, cement and CNG sector consumers of both the Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL).