BS 17-20 posts in CADD be transferred to other divisions

ISLAMABAD: After the abolition of the Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD), the government has decided that various posts in BS 17-20 sanctioned for erstwhile CADD shall be transferred to the recipient divisions, whereas the modalities for the transfer of the posts in BS 1-16 and ex-cadre posts be formulated later.

As per the decision, all furniture and office equipment in use of various offices/wings of the erstwhile CADD Division shall be transferred to the recipient divisions to which the officers/posts are being transferred.

Without mentioning date, the notification issued with signature of Cabinet Joint Secretary Dr Iram A Khan reads, in order to implement the decision of the federal cabinet, a series of consultative meetings were held in this division, with all the relevant stakeholders including the establishment, finance, planning, development and reform divisions, the erstwhile division, as well as with the divisions to whom the functions of CADD have been transferred (hereinafter to as the recipient divisions).

The notification was issued in reference to the Cabinet Division’s notification dated September 19, 2018, issued in pursuance of the federal cabinet decision on abolition of the CADD Division. It was decided unanimously that various posts sanctioned for the CADD Division shall be transferred to the recipient division in line with the function transferred to the respective divisions under the cabinet decision.

“The posts in BS 17-20 shall be transferred to the recipient Divisions by establishment division, whereas the modalities for the transfer of posts in BS 1-16 and ex-cadre posts will be communicated later,” the notification reads. It was decided that the posts in BS 17-20 shall be transferred to ministries/divisions along with the respective inducements and budget, the Establishment Division shall issue necessary orders for the transfer off the posts along with incumbents to the respective divisions.

The Finance Division shall take necessary steps for the re-allocation of the budget to the respective divisions (detail of the CADD Division budget distributed between the divisions). It was decided that the respective recipient divisions shall coordinate with the budget wing of the Finance Division for the re-allocation of the budget.

Moreover, the Planning, Development and Reform Division shall take necessary steps for the transfer of the development projects of the erstwhile division to the respective recipient divisions, the respective recipient divisions shall coordinate with Planning, Development and Reform Division for the transfer/re-allocation of projects/ budget.

“All official vehicles at the disposal of CADD Division shall be placed with the Cabinet Division. Such vehicles may be re-allocated to the concerned ministers/Divisions, in accordance with the requirements of the recipient Divisions,” it was decided. Similarly, the e-filing infrastructure installed in D-Block for use of the defunct CADD Division shall be handed over to the Federal Education and Professional Training Division.

NOTWITHSTANDING: It was decided that the health, education and CDA Wings of the CADD Division shall start reporting to the secretaries of the National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, Federal Education and Professional Training and Interior Divisions respectively.

Besides, ex-cadre officers and officials in BS 1-16 shall continue to serve in their respective wings, in the concerned ministries/divisions and their placement orders shall be issued separately and all concerned are requested to the needful accordingly. It is pertinent to mention here that CADD was formally abolished on September 19 and transferred its allocated business to other relevant ministries/departments.

A total of 27 various departments/organizations working under the CADD were transferred to seven ministries/departments of the federal government mainly to Federal Education and Professional Training Division, Interior Ministry and National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Division.