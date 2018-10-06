Watchman held for ‘sexually assaulting’ minor schoolgirl

PESHAWAR: Police arrested watchman of a public school for ‘sexually’ assaulting a minor girl in Shahu Khel village of Hangu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the Hangu police, the student was subjected to sexual abuse by the guard after the school hours. The suspect allegedly threw the victim out onto the street from where residents then shifted her to a nearby hospital.

A medical examination at the District Headquarters Hospital has confirmed that the student was subjected to sexual assault. The accused has denied committing the crime.