VIDEO: Labourer mimics perfect English cricket commentary

Talent can be found anywhere and everywhere in Pakistan, another such individual is going viral on social media due to his mimicry talent.

In the video, an unknown labourer can be seen and heard mimicking the English cricket commentary perfectly. The individual is speaking in the style of Australian commentator Micheal Slator.

WATCH VIDEO:

The labourer is discussing a ‘match’ between Pakistan and Australia, in which he is talking about the green shirts and players like Wasim Akram, Ijaz Ahmad, Saqlain Mushtaq and Inzimamul Haq.

In the perfect Slator style, the labourer is praising the strong bowling lineup of Pakistan along with the batsmen like Fakhar Zaman who can “play very well under pressure”.

The labourer is being widely praised by the social media users mentioning his immense talent of mimicry.