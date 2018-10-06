US held ‘constructive talks’ with FM Qureshi during his visit: John Bolton

WASHINGTON: United States National Security Adviser John Bolton on Saturday said that “constructive talks” were held with Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi during his visit to the country.

While talking to the media, Bolton said, “Qureshi and I discussed the security assistance that was suspended earlier this year.”

FM Qureshi met Bolton and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Washington on October 2 with whom he discussed South Asian regional issues and matters of mutual interest.

“Effective strategies against terrorist’s groups and Dr Shakil Afridi’s release were also discussed during the meeting,” Bolton added.

Further, the national security adviser said, “We hope to work with the new Pakistani government so that we might be able to turn a page and move forward in the fight against terrorism.”

On Thursday, FM Qureshi returned to Pakistan after a 10-day trip to the US.

During his visit, Qureshi met with the top US leadership, as well as Pakistani representatives at the embassy and delegations of various countries on the sidelines of the General Assembly’s 73rd session at the United Nations headquarters.

Qureshi also met with his British counterpart Jeremy Hunt on the sidelines of the UNGA session in New York and discussed bilateral relations.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had stressed for a need to improve bilateral ties with the UK. He had stressed to enhance cooperation in political, security and defence, trade and investment, education and development spheres.

Qureshi had also briefed hunt on relations with Afghanistan and grave human rights violations being committed by Indian security forces in Indian occupied Kashmir.

He said peace and stability in Afghanistan was a shared responsibility, and Pakistan would continue to support the structured bilateral engagement plan through five working groups of Afghanistan Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity (APAPPS) to address all matters of mutual interest.

Secretary Hunt had extended an invitation to Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi to visit the UK, according to an official statement.