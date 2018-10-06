This be a lesson for me, others: Shahzad on doping ban

Cricketer Ahmad Shahzad has accepted the doping case verdict against him ruled by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in which he has been banned for four months following his violating of the board’s anti-doping rules.

In a message on Twitter, Shahzad told his fans, “My doping case verdict is acceptable to me. I accept the sanction handed out by PCB. I inadvertently consumed a medicine which as an experienced cricketer I should have refrained from. I am fully committed to returning to cricket as soon as my ban is over (November 11, 2018.)”

This is a lesson for me personally as well as my fellow cricketers and I hope to make a strong comeback from here. Remember me in your prayers. — Ahmad Shahzad 🇵🇰 (@iamAhmadshahzad) October 5, 2018

Shahzad has called the ban a lesson for him and is confident to make a strong comeback in November when the ban ends. “This is a lesson for me personally as well as my fellow cricketers and I hope to make a strong comeback from here. Remember me in your prayers,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention that the ban will be effective from July 10, 2018.

According to the PCB, Shahzad was charged with two anti-doping violations for the presence of a prohibited substance in his sample.

“Ahmad accepts that he has committed the violations of the PCB Rules, but had no intent to cheat or enhance his performance. Pursuant to a request from Ahmad, agreed Sanctions under Article 8.6 of the PCB Rules have been reached,” said the press release.

In addition to the ban, Shahzad will also deliver lectures on anti-doping as part of his rehabilitation.

PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani, while commenting on the matter, said that the “PCB has a zero-tolerance policy towards doping in cricket and hopes that in future cricketers will exercise utmost care to ensure that no Prohibited Substances enter their system”.