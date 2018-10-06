categoryTermID113155----CategoryParentID0------
October 5, 2018
The Dependent issue 87
Second journalist from India joins Lahore’s press club
Student commits suicide after teacher repeatedly fails him out of ‘personal grudge’
Turkey detains 88 for suspected links to Kurdish militants
Five dead, 15 injured in carbon monoxide leak at China plant: Xinhua
Qatar urges Pakistan not to discuss LNG accord in parliament
Saudi crown prince says ‘I love working with’ Trump: Bloomberg interview
Syria rebels, jihadists clash near planned Idlib buffer: monitor
UNRWA concerned over plan to shut its East Jerusalem operation
What is Russia’s GRU military intelligence agency?
CDA issues notice to PM’s house, 400 other buildings
Govt to recover Rs350m from Shehbaz over misuse of resources
People call Trump ‘a disgusting human being’
Al-Azizia Steel Mills reference adjourned till Monday
Capital’s understaffed police facing security challenges
