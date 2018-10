An 18-year-old suspect was remanded by a local court on Friday in a case about alleged kidnapping of a 17-year-old girl, a local media outlet reported on Friday.

The 18-year-old, identified as Waqas was booked for kidnapping the girl after the girl went missing after leaving for school on Thursday. Upon complaint by the girls’ father, the police traced the duo but the girl, during interrogation, denied that she had been abducted, saying that Waqas was her friend.