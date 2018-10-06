Six teenagers arrested for alleged gang-rape of boy, girl in Hyderabad, Tando Muhammad Khan

HYDERABAD: Police arrested four boys from the outskirts of Hyderabad for the alleged gang rape of a boy.

The boys were taken in custody after First Information Report (FIR) was filed by the survivor’s father.

The FIR stated that four boys gang-raped his son. All of the alleged sexual predators are teenagers, aged 16-19.

Following the FIR, the survivor underwent a medical test and all four suspects were subsequently arrested.

Meanwhile, authorities apprehended two suspects for allegedly trying to gang-rape a minor girl in Tando Muhammad Khan.

According to police, the suspects had lured the girl to their den in an area on the outskirts of the city where they attempted to sexually assault the child. However, residents of the area gathered when she cried for help and caught the two alleged predators.

The bystanders who had come to the little girl’s rescue then handed over the alleged gang-rapists to police, who subsequently filed a first information report (FIR).