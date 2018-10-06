Sadaf Kanwal walks the ramp for Manish Malhotra’s Doha showcase

On Friday, Doha was host to Fab Entertainers International Fashion Weekend where the leading Bollywood designer Manish Malhotra showcased his latest collection.

Stars from across India and Pakistan came together to attend the star-studded showcase former Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walked the ramp as the showstopper and Pakistani artist Nabila served as the official hair and makeup stylist for the show.

What was interesting to see was that Pakistani supermodel Sadaf Kanwal was seen walking the ramp for the ace designer in a lovely blue embellished floor length gown.

Not only that, supermodel Hasnain Lehri and actor Hamza Ali Abbasi were also seen present at the event.

A picture posted on HELLO! Magazine’s Instagram showed us that people from India and Pakistan can be so much more powerful when we break barriers and work together. The picture shows Lehri, stylist Nabila, Hamza, Manish, Aishwarya with her daughter posing for the paparazzi.