Qatar urges Pakistan not to discuss LNG accord in parliament

–Secret clauses of LNG deal not to be made public, sources say

ISLAMABAD: Qatar has urged the new Pakistani government not to discuss LNG terminal accord signed between Qatari and Pakistani company in the Parliament, media reports said Friday.

In case the issue was brought under discussion in the Parliament, this would be tantamount to violation of agreement and Qatar would not only suspend the supply of energy but no relation would be established in future, they added.

According to credible sources, a recent visiting delegation had visited Pakistan to cater to this issue.

Qatari government apprehends that new Pakistani government like other matters will try to revisit this agreement also, in which $2bn corruption has already been surfaced.

Qatari government wants Pakistan government to implement the agreement without any argument.

Visiting delegation has assured that in return of this cooperation it will extend the fullest cooperation in CPEC mega projects also.

Qatar also hinted at large scale investment in Pakistan.

During 2013, the Former Minister for Petroleum, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was entered into an agreement with Qatar government in complete violation of the PPRA laws, the contract was awarded to a private company.

The company namely ETPL was given the contract for 15 years eluding the national bodies like SSGCL and SNGPL against the general practice and rules and regulations.

In addition to Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, former Secretary Petroleum Abid Saeed, MD Solat of Interstate Gas System Private Limited, MD SSGCL Zubair Ahmed Siddiqui and Imran Ul Haq CEO ENGRO Private Limited have played important role in the mega corruption.

PTI had raised its voice against the agreement but NAB of the time didn’t pay heed thus the file of LNG file of corruption scandal was closed down.

Ghulam Sarwar, Federal Minister for Petroleum, after taking over as Federal Minister announced to make public this agreement and to review it.

Sources said that upon Qatar’s delegation insistence not to touch this issue, the government of Pakistan is seriously mulling over the offers made by the visiting delegation of the Qatar government.

SECRET CLAUSES OF LNG DEAL NOT TO BE MADE PUBLIC:

Contrary to its previous claims, the PTI government will not public the secret clauses of the LNG deal with Qatar, sources said on Friday.

In case of violation, Pakistan can face serious consequences, an official said. It is pertinent to mention here that Qatar Petroleum Chief Executive Officer Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi held a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Al-Kaabi highlighted the importance of the LNG accord and discussed over the deal. The LNG deal was made by the PML-N government; however, corruption was alleged in the deal.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, before assuming charge of the country’s premier post, had promised that everything will be made public. However, the Ministry of Petroleum has decided to not public the accord, citing few sections which are a must for Pakistan to keep hidden.

A large number of people have the view that, LNG will be imported from the public tax money and it is public’s right to know on which grounds the agreement was made.

An official on condition of anonymity said the PML-N government had agreed to keep few sections of the agreement hidden and these sections can never be public. He said if Pakistan public this agreement Qatar can end the agreement.

Following the situation, Pakistan would not be able to sign an accord with any other country because Qatar produces 70 of LNG in the world.

Minister of Petroleum Sarwar Khan, when asked, said the matter is not in his knowledge. The Qatar High Commission is silent over the matter.