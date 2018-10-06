PTI has no role in arrest of Shehbaz Sharif: Asad Umer

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Finance Asad Umer has said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf government has no role in the arrest of former Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the arrest of Shehbaz Sharif is made according to law.

To a question, he said the government is trying to tackle the issue of the price hike.

On September 4, Asad Umar tried to placate the ongoing controversy regarding the inclusion of Saudi Arabia as a third partner in China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and said that the relevant stakeholders have been taken on board in this regard.

Responding to the criticism of the opposition in the Senate session on Wednesday, the minister said that only Pakistan China and will guide the course of the future of CPEC.

The issue was raised in the House by former Senate chairman Raza Rabbani and National Party’s Hasil Bizenjo over Saudi Arabia’s proposed role in CPEC as a third strategic partner and its stakes in Reko Diq mines and Gwadar Oil City.

The opposition viewed that the major stakeholders including China and Balochistan government were respectively bypassed over the matter.