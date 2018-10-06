Police register case against PML-N workers for protesting against Shehbaz’s arrest

LAHORE: Around 150 workers of the Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) had a case registered against them on Saturday for protesting in Lahore against the arrest of PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif on Friday.

Former Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) over Ashiana Iqbal Housing Scheme investigation.

Workers of the party soon staged a protest against his arrest on Mall Road.

Member National Assembly (MNA) Waheed Alam and Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Mian Marghoob Ahmad are included among the 150 workers.

The case was registered at the Civil Lines Police Station.

An accountability court in Lahore on Saturday sent Shehbaz Sharif on a 10-day physical remand in the case.

After the judgement by the accountability court, Shehbaz was shifted to NAB Lahore office, where he will be further cross-questioned by the monetary watchdog.