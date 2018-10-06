PM’s protocol shuts down Quetta (video)

QUETTA: Citizens of Quetta on Saturday expressed their disappointment on being hampered from moving around the city as Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan’s massive protocol passed through particular routes.

Shops as well as, educational institutions along his route were forcibly shut down by the authorities.

Local media outlets reported that most of the city was in a curfew-like situation while other parts suffered heavy traffic jams as a result of redirected

They further reported that citizens of the city complained about their situation saying, “It is disappointing to see the PM disrupting our lives like this after claiming that he will not be using protocols for any of his visits.”

Earlier on September 1, residents of Lahore experienced massive traffic jam at the Canal Road due to security protocol of the premier who had come on his first official visit to the city to meet Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Usman Buzdar and other party leaders.