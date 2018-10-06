Resolution in PA warns of countrywide protests if Shehbaz not released

–Rana Sanaullah says PTI using NAB as ‘political tool’, alleges govt of resorting to ‘worst political victimisation’

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Saturday tabled a resolution in the Punjab Assembly, condemning the arrest of PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif in a corruption probe.

The resolution stated that “below-the-belt tactics” were being used to save a “failed” government.

“Protests will be carried out throughout the country if Shehbaz Sharif is not released before the [Oct 14] by-polls,” the resolution added.

‘NAB A POLITICAL TOOL’:

Meanwhile, reacting to the arrest, senior PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah claimed that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was using NAB as a “political tool”.

Speaking to media persons, he said the government was using NAB as its weapon against rivals. “NAB has already produced an interim challan in the case and Shehbaz Sharif was arrested despite the submission of the challan,” Sanaullah said.

“Joint opposition will be protesting against Shehbaz’s arrest soon,” he added.

Sanaullah went on to say that the government was not just biased, but also resorting to “worst political victimisation” against its opponents.

Earlier in the day, Accountability Court Judge Najmul Hasan granted a 10-day physical remand of former Punjab chief minister and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif to NAB.

NAB presented the PML-N leader before the court in an armored vehicle amid tight security.

As Shehbaz reached the court, dozens of charged PML-N workers besieged his vehicle with some getting on it and chanting slogans in favour of their leader.

SHEHBAZ’s ARREST:

The PML-N president was arrested by NAB inside its Lahore office on Friday, where he was summoned to record his statement in connection with the Punjab Saaf Pani Company case.

The inquiry conducted by the anti-graft watchdog states that Shehbaz, as the chief minister of Punjab, unlawfully assumed powers of Board of Directors of Punjab Land and Development Company (PLDC), misused his authority and acted in connivance with Fawad Hassan Fawad who at the time was Implementation Secretary to Punjab CM.

Contracts awarded to M/s Ch A Latif & Sons for the development and infrastructure of Ashiana Iqbal Housing Project were illegally cancelled.