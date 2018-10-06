PML-N requests NA session over Shehbaz’s arrest

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Saturday requested for a National Assembly session over the arrest of party president and leader of the opposition Shehbaz Sharif.

Raja Zafarul Haq, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Murtaza Javed Abbasi and other senior leadership of the PML-N visited National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser to submit the request, asking for holding a debate over the arrest in the Lower House over the matter.

“Shehbaz was arrested without any reason,” said Zafarul Haq after submitting the request.

“We have requisitioned the NA session after consultation with the opposition,” said former National Assembly speaker Ayaz Sadiq.

“The requisition was officially submitted on October 6 which means the session has to be called in 14 days, however, we have requested the speaker to not wait for the entire 14 days and call the session as soon as possible,” he added, while expressing hope the debate would be held within two days.

“I will try contact Defence Minister Pervez Khattak and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and speak to them about not creating any hindrance,” he elaborated.

“Shehbaz was called for the Saaf Pani case and detained in the Asiahana Housing case. This is a case in which Shehbaz canceled the contract and gave it to the anti-corruption unit,” he said and added that “not a single penny of the government was lost”.

“This is political victimisation and statements from ministers prove that,” added Sadiq.

“What is happening is not only in front of the people of Pakistan but the entire world,” asserted the PML-N leader.

An accountability court in Lahore on Saturday sent Shehbaz Sharif on a 10-day physical remand in Ashiana Iqbal Housing scam case. Shehbaz was arrested on Friday by the National Accountability Bureau.