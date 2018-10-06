PM Imran, Gen Bajwa in Quetta to evaluate security condition

QUETTA: Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday reached Quetta in order to evaluate the security conditions in Balochistan.

“The premier will be briefed on the security situation of Balochistan at Southern Command headquarters,” the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

A high-level meeting chaired by the premier to review the security situation and development projects in the province is expected to be held.

Balochistan Governor justice (R) Amanullah Khan Yasinzai and provincial chief minister Mir Jam Kamal are also set to meet the prime minister.