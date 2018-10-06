Mother berates Nawaz for being bad influence on younger brother Shehbaz

(Disclaimer: this is a work of fiction. Learn to take a joke; you’ll live longer.)

Blaming the abstract concept of the ‘trickle down effect’, the Sharif matriarch on Friday scolded former Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif for being a bad influence on his younger brother Shehbaz.

“You know he looks up to you and you just had to go around setting such a bad example for him” she went on to say.

“No I don’t want to hear it” she said when Mian Nawaz tried to meekly protest while staring at the ground and scuffing his shoes against each other.

“Look I know you two are good kids. I know I raised you well, but it wouldn’t hurt you to for once actually act like it” she went on.

“I mean there’s you, disappearing from home for months on end, no news at all, leaving your little brother to take care of everything, and now that you’re back and getting all the attention he lashes out like this.”

“God, I really shouldn’t have asked him to move back down to the bottom bunk last month when you finally decided to show up” she ended.