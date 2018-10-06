Jason Momoa takes us on journey through Atlantis in new Aquaman trailer

We had been introduced to Aquaman’s character when DC’s Justice League came out. Although most of the audience is still unaware of Arthur aka Aquaman’s backstory, the comic book readers have been introduced to Atlantis City a while ago.

Following Justice League’s release, we knew DC got time to focus on making the solo Aquaman movie and just after the first trailer of the movie was released, which included plenty of big-scale action and a not-so-interesting plot.

Now, with the extended trailer being released, we have something more to look forward to, as the trailer not only has a story to narrate about a man who is all set to take his rightful place as the king but the merging of the two worlds as well; “the land and the sea”.

We see that Aquaman is the son of a human lighthouse keeper and the Atlantean queen making him the rightful heir to the throne. He has teamed up with Meera on a quest for a legendary trident to unite the disparate kingdoms of Atlantis.



Aquaman, despite being one of the stronger and rougher DC characters, does have an air of royalty surrounding him.

Moreover, we got a hint of the chemistry between Arthur and Meera; who is a very important character in the books/movies.

Having said that, those familiar with the books know exactly what we mean, however, for those who don’t, you all have to wait to find out. The overall vibe of Aquaman seems to indicate that DC is aiming for a more lighthearted tone compared to its dreary and dark predecessors.

Black Manta was also introduced in the trailer and is another important character that is brought on board the DC Universe and is said to be a classic Aquaman foe

Directed by James Wan and starring Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson, Nicole Kidman and Willem Dafoe, Aquaman represents something of a clean slate for the DC Films with an entertaining trailer. Not only that, but it also includes plenty of razzle-dazzle visuals and solid actors maintaining their dignity in the Thor-ish narrative.

Aquaman will hit the theatres on December 21 this year.