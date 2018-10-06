Govt to recover Rs350m from Shehbaz over misuse of resources

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said Friday the federal government will issue notices to all those public holders who misused the government resources at first stage while at the second stage, they would be forced to deposit all such money to the national kitty.

“Former Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif is due to pay Rs 350 million for using the Prime Minister’s airplane while Senator Mushahidullah Khan also spent Rs 10 million for medical treatment abroad,” he added.

Regarding ongoing encroachment drive, Fawad Chaudhry said the government was starting from the top and the poor’s camp would not be removed, however, big buildings that were built on illegal properties were being demolished.

“So far 4,500 kanal land in Islamabad has been procured from the land grabbers,” he added.

To a question, the information minister said Shahbaz Sharif cannot be a suitable candidate for the slot of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman as he was not a neutral person.

He said the appointments made during previous government against the rules and regulations were being removed.