Four people were killed over ‘honour’ in Jaffarabad and Jhal Magsi districts on Friday, a local media outlet reported.

In one Nandani Magsi village, a man shot dead his sister and her alleged partner and escaped after the attack.

In a similar incident, a man killed his wife in Nasir village whiloe another person, identified as Fida hussain Lehri, was shot to death in Rabi Canal area.