A former militant who had surrendered to security forces some years ago was gunned down in Darra Adamkhel on Friday, a local media outlet reported.

The militant, Arif Kaka, was a relative of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) Darra Adamkhel chapter emir Tariq Geedar.

According to officials, Kaka was walking with a friend in Shni Kalay area of the region when he was shot at by assailants, killing him on the spot and wounding his friend.