Embattled Ronaldo prepares to play for Juventus

LONDON: Cristiano Ronaldo is ready to play for Juventus against Udinese on Saturday, despite rape claims made against him, although his coach Massimiliano Allegri admits he may be tempted to rest the embattled star.

The Portuguese superstar has travelled with the Italian champions to play at Udine, a small town in northeastern Italy on the border with Slovenia, in a match kicking off at 1600 GMT.

US police on Monday re-opened an investigation into accusations by former American model Kathryn Mayorga that the former five-time Ballon d’Or winner raped her in a Las Vegas hotel in June 2009.

“Ronaldo is doing well, he is ready to play. His professionalism and his composure on and off the pitch are not in question,” Allegri said Friday.

“I could go with a front three of Mario Mandzukic, Paulo Dybala and Cristiano Ronaldo, or alternatively one of them could be rested,” he added.

The Italian sports press predicted on Saturday that the match against Udinese, lying 14th in Serie A, could be the most difficult of the season for Juventus, who are looking for a tenth straight win in all competitions.

“Stronger than the mud,” headlined Turin daily Tuttosport, a traditional backer of Juventus, above a photograph of Ronaldo dining with the team, and a bigger picture of the star smiling.

“CRSexe,” was the front-page headline on Rome-based Corriere dello Sport, referring to the allegations. Another headline said “World of Juve shaken” after the club’s share price plunged almost 10 per cent on Friday.

The back page was covered in an advert for Ronaldo’s line of underwear.

Ronaldo, 33, has strenuously denied the accusations and has hired David Chesnoff, known as the lawyer of the stars, to defend him.

The Las Vegas-based criminal lawyer has already worked with well-known athletes like Shaquille O’Neal, Mike Tyson and Andre Agassi.

After initially dismissing the accusations as “fake news” on Instagram, the former Real Madrid player took to social media during the week to “firmly deny” the accusations.

“Rape is an abominable crime that goes against everything that I am and believe in,” he said on his Twitter feed, which has 75 million followers.