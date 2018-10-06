Election tribunal issues notice to PM Khan: reports

A notice has been issued to Prime Minister Imran Khan by an election tribunal on a petition, filed through advocate Mubeen Uddin Qazi challenging his victory from NA-95 Mianwali during the General Elections for allegedly concealing facts and not making a truthful declaration in his nomination papers about his ‘illegitimate’ child.

According to a local media outlet, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was also issued a notice by the tribunal comprising Lahore High Court Judge Shahid Waheed after hearing preliminary arguments.

The petition stated that PM Khan in his nomination papers for the NA-95 seat sworn in a “false declaration to the effect that he fulfilled the qualification laid down in Article 62 and 63 of the Constitution”.

The petition further said, “Khan is not qualified to be elected or chosen as a lawmaker as he is ‘not of good character’ and violates Islamic injunctions, lacks adequate knowledge of Islamic teachings and does not practice obligatory duties prescribed by Islam, and has failed to abstain from major sins.”

Furthermore, it said that the concealed facts were confirmed from the certified documents and the judgment of the paternity rendered by a superior court of the State of California for the County of Los Angeles in favour of Sita White wherein it was held that Khan was the father of a minor, Tyrian Jade.

Khan in all the nomination papers only declared Suleman Khan and Kasim Khan in the list of his children and concealed existence of his ‘love child’.

It said, “Khan could not be allowed to hold a public office under article 62(1)(d), (e) &(f) and article 63(1)(f), (p) & (o) of the Constitution.” It further requested the ECP to de-notify Khan as an MNA from the seat and declare the seat vacant.