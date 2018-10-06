CJP takes notice of delay in implementation of Imran Ali’s sentence

LAHORE: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar on Saturday took a suo motu notice of the delay in implementation of Imran Ali’s sentence in the Zainab rape and murder case.

The CJP ordered the authorities concerned to submit a report in this regard within 24 hours.

Imran Ali was convicted of rape and murder of Kasur’s seven-year-old Zainab Ansari and sentenced to death.

Zainab was found dead in a garbage dump on January 9 in Kasur district several days after her disappearance. Imran was arrested two weeks after he committed the crime that resulted in country-wide protests.

The rape and murder of Zainab was the 12th such case in Kasur district within a year.