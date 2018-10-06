CDA issues notice to PM’s house, 400 other buildings

Through a notification, civic agency orders all illegal constructions should be regularised within two weeks

ISLAMABAD: Capital Development Authority (CDA) has issued legal notices to more than 400 commercial and residential buildings in Bani Gala (Zone 4) on illegal constructions including the personal residence of Prime Minister Imran Khan in the residential area, located at the eastern bank of Rawal Lake.

In the notification, it said that all illegal constructions should be regularised within two weeks. The notices have been issued under the Capital Development Authority (CDA) Ordinance 1960, Section 46 and (49-C 1), ICT Zoning Regulations 1992 (Amendment) and the Islamabad Residential Sector (Building Control) Zoning Regulations 2005.

Confirming issuance of the notice to the prime minister’s residence, the Building Control director said that all the illegal constructions in the above-mentioned area would be demolished if not regularised. Upon Supreme Court orders, the CDA Building Control director has issued notice to the PM’s private residence at Zone 4, Mohra Noor (Bani Gala) on illegal constructions.

On the other hand, the administration also issued notices to owners of more than 400 commercial and residential buildings located in Bani Gala. Owners of the buildings have been given a time period of two weeks to regularise their constructions at their own. However, the notices have been displayed on the houses, shops, commercial centres and buildings of the owners who hadn’t received legal notices yet.