BNP-M discusses implementation of 6-point pre-coalition agreement with PM

QUETTA: A parliamentary delegation of Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) on Saturday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The delegation included Senator Jehanzaib Jamaldini, Sana Baloch and members of the provincial assembly, PM office media wing in a press release said.

During the meeting, six points of BNP-M-PTI was discussed which included economic and social progress and prosperity, the welfare of the people of Balochistan, elimination of corruption and ensuring of transparency were discussed and the resolve was expressed for the continuation of efforts to achieve the set targets.

However, the issue was missing persons remained undiscussed, which was a part of the six-point pre-coalition agreement that PTI had signed with BNP-M.

Separately, the senior leadership of provincial chapter of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) also met Prime Minister Imran Khan at the CM secretariat.

The delegation included lawmakers from Balochistan.

Earlier on August 8, BNP-M in a major breakthrough for PTI had agreed to support Imran Khan in the elections for the slot of prime minister.

The party had pledged its support for PTI in the National Assembly after inking a six-point deal with PTI leaders who had flown to Quetta to meet Sardar Akhtar Mengal and requested his party’s support.

“We have signed a landmark agreement with the BNP-M,” PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi had confirmed while speaking to media representatives after the meeting with BNP-M leadership.

He had said that the issue of missing persons would be addressed on a priority basis and added that the National Action Plan (NAP) would be implemented.

The document was signed by Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind, Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Jahangir Khan Tareen from the PTI and Sardar Akhtar Mengal, Jahangzeb Jamal Dini and Agha Hasan Baloch on behalf of the BNP-M.

Sardar Akhtar Mengal, at the occasion, had said that he had held a detailed telephonic conversation with Imran Khan. “We hope that joint efforts would be made to address the challenges being faced by Balochistan,” he said, adding that the people of Balochistan had been facing difficulties for the past 70 years.