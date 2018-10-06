As many as 6 including woman injured in Dera Bugti landmine blast

As many as six people including a woman were injured in Dera Bugti as a result of a landmine blast on Saturday. The injured were immediately shifted to the local district headquarters (DHQ) hospital for emergency medical treatment.

Earlier in July, three members of an international oil and gas company survey team were killed and five injured when their vehicle went over a landmine in the Toba Nohkani area of Dera Bugti.

The Levies personnel had stated that the members of the international company were surveying the Dera Bugti area for oil and gas reserves when their vehicle struck a landmine “planted by terrorists”.

In September 2017, one person was killed while another sustained injuries after their motorbike ran over a planted landmine in Kholu district of Balochistan. The victims, who were brothers, were been identified as Tangu, who was fatally injured, while Shah Dan was wounded in the incident.