International news agency ‘Reuters’ released a video of US President Donald Trump boarding Air Force One.

The video showed Trump boarding Air Force One in Minnesota with a little something extra hanging off his shoe what appears to be a napkin or toilet paper stuck on his shoe.

What’s on Trump’s shoe? The president boards Air Force One with a little something extra hanging off his shoe pic.twitter.com/EElbokVxyN — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) October 5, 2018

Reuters released this clip on its Twitter account and the people gave very interesting comments mostly ridiculing the president.

Below are some of the comments:

‘It warms my heart that nobody told him’

‘Did you see how hard it sticked? It held till he walked completely upstairs’

‘Todays nuclear code is’

‘The constitution’

‘A beautiful representation of his presidency’

‘That’s the American dream under his foot’

‘He can’t even wipe his own a** right’

‘He has to keep Kavanaugh with him somehow guys, give him a break’

‘That’s a tissue for the far left and Dems, a rough two years for them’

‘Sometimes it feels like he does all such weird stuff on purpose to be in news somehow; because on the other hand he doesn’t have anything remarkable to be shown on media’

‘The beast has a port-a-potty in it’

‘Its price tag’