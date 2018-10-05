﻿ Tariq Jameel ‘blesses’ Pak cricket team before Aus series | Pakistan Today

2 hours ago BY News Desk

The Pakistani cricket team met up with religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel in Dubai last night, as it sets out to play Test and T20 series against Australia in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

In a picture, Pakistan cricket team Captain Sarfraz Ahmed, pacer Wahab Riaz and batsmen Babar Azam and Azhar Ali alongside others can be seen listening to the scholar. The cricketers received his blessing before a decisive clash with Australia.

The matches are expected to take place from October 7-28 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium and the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.



