Tariq Jameel ‘blesses’ Pak cricket team before Aus series

The Pakistani cricket team met up with religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel in Dubai last night, as it sets out to play Test and T20 series against Australia in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Before clashing with 🇦🇺, 🇵🇰 team meet Molana Tariq Jameel, motivational speech given by renowned Islamic scholar to Pakistan test squad pic.twitter.com/0eUcpaDSFI — Shoaib Jatt (@Shoaib_Jatt) October 4, 2018

In a picture, Pakistan cricket team Captain Sarfraz Ahmed, pacer Wahab Riaz and batsmen Babar Azam and Azhar Ali alongside others can be seen listening to the scholar. The cricketers received his blessing before a decisive clash with Australia.

The matches are expected to take place from October 7-28 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium and the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.