Six new members sworn to federal cabinet

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi on Friday administered an oath to six new ministers at President House in Islamabad.

Azam Swati, Mohammad Mian Soomro, Sahibzada Mehboob Sultan, Ali Ameen Gandapur and Faisal Vawda took oath as new federal ministers.

Soomro had earlier declined an offer of becoming a state minister for privatisation when the summary of the cabinet division was revealed to him in this regard only a few hours prior to the ceremony scheduled on September 11, taking offence that he was being offered a junior position.

While Zartaj Gul has been inducted as a state minister for climate change.

With this, the number of federal cabinet members reaches 38, comprising 24 federal ministers, six state ministers, four advisers to PM and four special assistants.