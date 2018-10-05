Sheikh Abdul Qadir felicitates PM on assuming office

ISLAMABAD: The Custodian of the Holy Shrine of Sheikh Abdul Qadir (R.A), Al-Sheikh Syed Khalid Abdul Qadir Mansoor Al Gilani called on Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan at the PM Office on Friday to felicitate him on assuming office.

Minister for Religious Affairs Noor-ul-Haq Qadri was also present during the meeting.

Al-Sheikh Syed Khalid Abdul Qadir Mansoor Al Gilani while congratulating Imran Khan on being elected as the prime minister of Pakistan expressed his best wishes for Pakistan.

The premier thanked Al-Sheikh Syed Khalid Abdul Qadir Mansoor Al Gilani for his wishes. He said that Pakistan has the highest respect for Ghous-e-Azam. He also highlighted the huge contributions of Sufism in the spread of Islam.