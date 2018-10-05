SC to hear blasphemy-convict Aasia Bibi’s case next week

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday decided to fix a date for Aasia Bibi’s hearing next week. Aasia, a death-row prisoner was convicted for alleged charges of blasphemy in November 2010.

Aasia’s defence counsel, Saiful Malook said the court had contacted his office to seek three paper books of the case.

“We will provide the papers today [Friday],” he said.

In April, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar had announced that he would hear Christian blasphemy convict Aasia Bibi’s appeal against her death sentence.

Her case was last heard on October 13, 2017, by a three-judge bench of the top court headed by the incumbent CJP and comprising Justice Iqbal Hameedur Rehman and Justice Manzoor Ahmad Malik.

The hearing was, however, adjourned after Justice Rehman detached himself from the case saying he was the chief justice of the Islamabad High Court when it heard the Salmaan Taseer assassination case.

In June 2009, Aasia got into an argument with a group of women. Subsequently, she was accused of blasphemy. In 2010, lower court awarded her capital punishment. In 2014, the Lahore High Court upheld her death sentence. However, the apex court had issued a stay order on her execution in July 2015.

Taseer, then governor Punjab, had publicly defended Aasia’s case and was assassinated on January 4, 2011 by his bodyguard, Mumtaz Qadri, while exiting a cafe in Islamabad’s Kohsar Market.

Qadri was handed death sentence on October 1, 2011. He was executed on February 29, 2016.