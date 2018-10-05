SC directs authorities to submit report on contamination at Rawal Dam

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Friday directed authorities to submit a report within a week with regards to solid waste dumping in Rawal Dam and the contamination it has caused.

The directives were issued as the top court resumed hearing of a suo motu case about encroachments and environmental damage in Bani Gala.

“Dangerous diseases are spreading due to this contamination,” remarked Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar.

“What happened to the former government’s plan to set up four treatment plants?” the CJP inquired.

“If the project is yet to be set up, then the present government should do so.”

“My client’s response will be submitted within 15 days,” said Prime Minister Imran Khan legal representative Babar Awan, adding that the Capital Development Authority (CDA) had issued a legal notice to the premier over the matter.

“I know what your client’s response will be…the same old dubious map but the problem is that while your client is the lawful owner of the land, the map has not been approved by any authority,” the CJP remarked in response.

CJP Nisar observed that the premier had constructed structures in Bani Gala without prior approval from authorities. He elaborated that the civic agency should have a department that approves maps presented from approval.

“We have said this in the past as well, you need to take responsibility since you are in power,” he added further.

The hearing of the case was then adjourned.