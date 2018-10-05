PM Khan congratulates Dr Shahzad Waseem on winning Senate poll

ISLAMABAD: The newly elected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Senator Dr Shahzad Waseem met Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday.

During the meeting, the prime minister felicitated Dr Shahzad Waseem for winning the Senate seat from Punjab by a remarkable margin of votes. Imran hoped that he will play an active role in the upper house of legislation.

On the occasion, Dr Shahzad Waseem thanked the prime minister for reposing confidence in him by awarding the senate ticket. He said that his win is the victory for Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision. He vowed to work hard to help transaction of laws in the upper housekeeping in view the larger interests of the masses and the country.

PTI’s candidate Dr Shahzad Waseem won a Senate seat from Punjab on Wednesday, putting behind Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) Khawaja Ahmed Hassan.

Waseem, with 181 votes, went ahead of Hassan who managed to bag 169 votes from the total cast of 351 legislators in Punjab Assembly.