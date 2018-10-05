PM joins UN chief’s Circle of Leadership on preventing sexual abuse

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan joined the United Nations Secretary-General’s “Circle of Leadership” on prevention and response to sexual exploitation and abuse in the UN peace operations.

According to a UN press release, Imran Khan is the 70th among incumbent or former heads of state and government to join this Circle.

The Circle of Leadership represents a symbol of members’ commitment to strengthen measures to prevent sexual exploitation and abuse, to respond rapidly and decisively to credible reports of such acts, and to meet the needs of victims quickly and appropriately.

It was established by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at a high-level meeting on the prevention of sexual exploitation and abuse in September last year.