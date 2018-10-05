PICTURE: Mansha Bomb’s son with PM Khan

A picture of Mian Amir Khokhar, the son of notorious land grabber Mansha Khokhar aka ‘Mansha Bomb’, with Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has surfaced on social media.

Mansha and his sons are accused of illegally grabbing land in Lahore’s Johar Town vicinity.

During the hearing of a petition filed by a citizen against the land grabbing group, a police officer had informed the Supreme Court (SC) that 70 cases have been registered against Mansha. The court had taken strict notice of political intervention to prevent the alleged land grabber’s arrest.

Earlier this week, SC had directed the Ministry of Interior to place Mansha and his sons on the Exit Control List (ECL). On the same day, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar announced an anti-encroachment drive in Lahore. A furniture market, reportedly owned by Mansha, was demolished during the anti-encroachment operation conducted by the district administration and Lahore Development Authority (LDA).

On Thursday, it was reported that Lahore Police had failed to arrest Mansha Bomb and his sons.