PEMRA issues advisory to private TV channels over children’s cartoons

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on Friday issued an advisory to private television (TV) channels following their broadcast of unreasonable material in children programmes and cartoons.

In a notification, PEMRA issued a warning to private channels saying that complaints are being received constantly pertaining to the cartoons being broadcast on the entertainment channels for children. In this context, all channels are directed to arrange their programmes in accordance with the Laws and Electronic Media Code of Conduct 2015.

PEMRA has made it clear in their notification that parents and specialists of psychology have expressed concern over the development of their children’s minds and the material broadcast on cartoon channels is promoting non-tolerance and non-social behaviour. Due to the use of non-social language in the characters of cartoons, the upbringing of children has been badly affected.

In addition to this, material based on torture and non-tolerance is not suitable for the mental and physical growth of the children.

PEMRA has warned all lending rights permission holders pertaining to children programmes and cartoons that the material broadcast for children should not only help to promote their training and individual health but also promote good conduct and self-confidence.