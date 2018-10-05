‘Parwaaz Hai Junoon’ to be first Pakistani film screened in Saudi Arabia

Airforce drama, Parwaaz Hai Junoon, featuring Hamza Ali Abbasi, Ahad Raza Mir and Hania Aamir in the lead has done exceptionally well across the world, becoming one of Pakistan’s highest grossing film.

It has now been revealed that the film will be screened in Saudi Arabia on October 11.

Taking to Twitter, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, made the announcement writing, “Pakistani movie Parwaaz Hai Junoon will be first Pakistan commercial movie to be screened in Saudi Arabia on 11th October. More films and more screenings around the world in coming months InshAllah.”

Directed by Haseeb Hasan and produced by Momina Duraid of Hum TV, Parwaaz Hai Junoon, touches upon the lives of airforce officers, highlighting their sacrifices for the country. Apart from Hamza, Ahad and Hania, the film boasts an ensemble cast which includes the likes of Asif Raza Mir, Shazli Khan, Hina Bayat, Shamoon Abbasi, Syed Shafaat Ali and Kubra Khan.

The announcement comes days after Pakistan and Saudi Arabia signed an agreement to air each other’s content. According to the memorandum finalised between Fawad Chaudhry and his Saudi counterpart Dr Awad bin Saleh, Pakistani movies and dramas will be screened in Saudi Arabia and vice versa.

The aim of the initiative is to broaden the horizons of the Pakistan film industry and allow actors to gain more popularity.