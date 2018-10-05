Pak Arab Housing Society owner arrested

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday arrested Ammar Gulzar, the owner of Lahore’s Pak Arab Housing Society, over the construction of illegal blocks as an extension of his project.

According to the NAB officials, the owner of housing society was arrested from his house.

According to the sources, the society’s administration sold 5,200 kanal land to the citizens rather than 1,500 kanals of the allocation land. F-1, 2,3, C Pearl, and other illegal blocks were constructed for prowling the citizens, according to reports.

Media reports further added that NAB officials have obtained the complete record of society from Lahore Development Authority (LDA) while the victims also protested for justice.

It pertinent to mention here that the senator Gulzar’s (late) son Ammar and Deputy Administrator Murtaza had allegedly looted the citizens by deceiving them. When NAB started the investigation and acquired record, it was revealed that one plot was sold multiple times, reports said.