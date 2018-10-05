Over 10,000 foreign properties owned by Pakistanis traced

Task force being formed to bring back the money will be headed by Shahzad Akbar

Properties owned by Pakistanis in the UK, UAE

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Special Assistant on Accountability Shahzad Akbar on Friday said that over 10,000 foreign properties owned by Pakistanis have been traced.

He said this while addressing a press conference along with Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, “We have received details of those holding foreign assets and 10,000 properties owned by Pakistanis in the United Kingdom (UK) and United Arab Emirates (UAE) have been traced.”

Akbar further said that this is a huge success and that a task force has been formed “which will ensure the money sent abroad is brought back”.

“In the first stage, we have initiated an inquiry against 895 foreign properties and officers of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) are part of the investigation,” he added.

Furthermore, Akbar said that former finance minister Ishaq Dar “deliberately stopped an agreement” regarding data-sharing with Switzerland.

“After 2013, no information was sought on bank accounts in Switzerland,” he said, adding that “we have spoken to the Swiss government and will speak to other countries as well regarding hundi hawala”.

Stating that cases regarding properties owned abroad by Pakistanis are also being heard in the Supreme Court, Akbar said, “First, the top court was alone in its fight against the corrupt but now it has the government’s support.”

The premier’s special assistant also spoke about notices sent to 300 Pakistani nationals who own properties in the United Arab Emirates and stated that the list of the people will be sent to the SC soon.

Akbar further said, “We have details of three housing societies in Dubai.”

“Money is sent abroad through launches,” Akbar regretted and added that PM Imran has formed a task force to draft laws against money laundering and hundi hawala.

Furthermore, he said that “millions are being recovered from the accounts of ice-cream vendors and stall owners.”

“Fake accounts were created for the purpose of money laundering,” he said, adding that “bank accounts were created in the names of drivers and domestic staff”.

“When leaders are corrupt they draft laws which make it easy for money to be taken abroad. Money can be brought back and its ownership can be proven,” Akbar said.

Moreover, he mentioned that the proceedings have been initiated against those who were named in the Panama leaks.

“If your name was on the Panama Papers list it does not mean that you were involved in corruption, however, if the name appears of someone who held a public office then an inquiry will be conducted against them,” he said.

The premier’s special assistant also alleged that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Mushahidullah Khan “appointed his whole family in Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and also got his treatment done on PIA’s expense and this matter is being forwarded to NAB”.

Speaking to the media, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said, “The task force is being formed in order to bring back the money from abroad and is being headed by Shahzad Akbar.”