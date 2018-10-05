NAB summons Khawaja brothers on Oct 16 in Paragon scam probe

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday summoned Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother, Khawaja Salman Rafique in the Paragon Housing scam on October 16.

NAB has advised the brothers to appear before it with the full money trail as the Khawaja brothers have not submitted a full record in the case as yet.

Earlier on October 1, a close aide of the former Railways Minister Saad Rafique, Qaiser Amin Butt was arrested in the Paragon City embezzlement case.

During the NAB probe into the case, the anti-graft watchdog’s team raided and arrested chairman and partner of the project Qaiser Amin Butt.

NAB had summoned Qaiser Amin on March 16 and apprised him on the likely action that would be taken against him as per the schedule two, however, he did not appear before the NAB on which he was arrested for not complying with the orders.

The statements of Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Salman had already been recorded in this connection.

On April 17, the Khawaja brothers’ links with Paragon City was exposed.

The documents revealed that the Khawaja brothers also have a link with chief executive Nadeem Zia.

According to sources, the documents showed that an agreement of over Rs393 million was signed between Paragon City and Khawaja brothers for the sale of land. On the document, Nadeem signed as the first party while the former railways minister and his brother signed the agreement as the second party.

Photographs of both the brothers were also pasted on the agreement.

On April 16, the brothers submitted their answers in Paragon Housing Society case probe to NAB.

According to the NAB sources, answers submitted by Khawaja Saad and Khawaja Salman are incomplete and the money trail of the property has not been submitted either.

On April 5, NAB extended the probe against the Khawaja brothers by writing a letter to the State Bank seeking details of their bank accounts and a complete money trail.