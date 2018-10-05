Mawra Hocane celebrates law graduation

Mawra Hocane has secured a distinction in law.

Yesterday was the actress’ Graduation Ceremony. She posted a picture on Instagram with a gavel and a plaque she received as the poof of her academic achievements. Soon after she posted on Instagram, there was an obvious out-pour of reactions from the Pakistanis.

In February, 2017, she had said that she was going back to school to finish her LLB degree and it looked like she’s pretty darn serious about that goal.

“It’s a complicated process to manage all of this but I feel I have the ability to do 48 hours of work in 24 hours,” she said. “I don’t want to waste my life by being lazy. Just today my class got cancelled and I was so upset! I want to make the most out of it.”

“I want young girls and boys to utilise themselves to their full potential,” she added. “Do not follow anyone else’s opinion of your capabilities; find for yourself what you’re passionate about and chase it!”