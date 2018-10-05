Kohli quickest to 24th Test ton after Donald Bradman

RAJKOT: Skipper Virat Kohli became the quickest batsman to reach 24 Test centuries after the great Donald Bradman early on day two as India dominated the West Indies on Friday.

Kohli, batting on 120, put together 133 runs for the fifth wicket with overnight partner Rishabh Pant, who made a quickfire 92 on day two in Rajkot.

The hosts reached 506 for five at lunch in the first Test. Ravindra Jadeja, on 19, was batting alongside Kohli at the break.

Kohli, who started on his overnight score of 72, got to his hundred in his 123rd innings with a boundary off leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo. Bradman took just 66 innings to achieve the same feat.

It was the second century of the Indian innings after 18-year-old opener Prithvi Shaw made 134 on day one to become India’s youngest batsman to score a ton on debut.

But it was Pant who brought the morning alive with his attacking cricket as he hit eight fours and four sixes during his 84-ball blitz.

The left-handed wicketkeeper-batsman tore apart the West Indian bowling attack as he brought up his fifty with a huge six off paceman Keemo Paul.

But Pant missed out on what would have been his second successive ton, after his 114 at the Oval against England, after getting caught at backward point off a Bishoo googly.