October 5, 2018
LHC seeks Tareen, federal govt’s response over disqualified lawmaker convening official meeting
Khawaja Haris raises objection at accountability judges meeting NAB DG
SC orders formation of judicial commission to investigate APS attack
Mawra Hocane celebrates law graduation
Finch to captain Australia for Pakistan T20 series in Dubai
ECP wraps up initial preparations for by-polls
KARACHI: E paper – October 05, 2018
ISLAMABAD: E paper – October 05, 2018
LAHORE: E paper – October 05, 2018
Benazir Bhutto murder case: Apex court rejects petition seeking suspension of police officers’ bails
Chris Evans bids goodbye to Captain America
Last-ditch search for survivors as Indonesia disaster toll tops 1,500
Amateurish ideas on education
IHC’s detailed judgment
