ICC Panel likely to take over a month to verdict on PCB, BCCI dispute case

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) Dispute panel can potentially take more than a month to announce their verdict on the dispute case between Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

According to ESPNcricinfo, the three-member panel headed by Michael Beloff QC is expected to take around four to six weeks before giving their ruling on the case. The other two members of the panel are Jan Paulsson and Dr Annabelle Bennett.

It must be noted that the PCB has filed a $70 million compensation case against BCCI for not honouring the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed at the time of the formation of Big Three.

According to the MoU, the two arch-rivals were to play six bilateral series between 2015-2023 — four of which were supposed to be hosted by Pakistan.

However, not even a single series was materialised as BCCI claimed that they could not get the required approval from the Indian government.

The three-member panel heard the case over a three-day period, October 1-3. Their decision will be non-appealable as per the Article 10.4 of the Terms of Reference of the ICC Disputes Resolution Committee.