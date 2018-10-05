Housing ministry allots more than one residence to blue-eyed officers

–Incumbent customs intelligence DG keeps two govt residences, one in Islamabad and other in Karachi

ISLAMABAD: The Estate Office, a government organisation working under the Ministry of Housing and Works, has allotted more than one government accommodation to several blue-eyed officers, Pakistan Today has learnt.

For instance, the sources told this scribe that incumbent Customs Intelligence Director General (DG) Shaukat Ali has kept two government accommodations, one in Islamabad while the other in Karachi.

A notification issued by the office said that the federal government is pleased to allot street no 10 sector F-6/3 to Shaukat Ali, a member in Federal Board of Revenue. Similarly, in another notification, FL13 house no 1.3-B sea view was allotted to Shaukat Ali in Karachi.

In another notification, the cabinet division directed Nadia Saquib to vacate the house no 10, street no 55 F-7/4 Islamabad as competent authority has allotted the said house to Syed Hassan Mahmood (joint secretary) of cabinet division.

It is further mentioned that Sajid Raza, husband of Nadia Saquib has also been allotted government-owned accommodation in Lahore which is against accommodation the allocation rules of 2002 as possessing government-owned accommodation both by husband and wife is liable to disciplinary action as no married couple shall keep more than one allotted accommodation at the same time.

According to the rules, the federal government employees cannot retain more than one government accommodation and if one official keeps more than one house at the same time then the allotment of all the houses or floats in his possession shall be cancelled.

He/she shall also be charged at the rent of the rate of one rental ceiling per month of his entitlement for possessing any additional accommodation over and above in his entitlement, rules further stated he shall be liable to disciplinary action for misconduct under the relevant rules or laws. If found guilty under sub-rule (4), the official shall be disqualified for any allotment in future for ten years, according to the rules.

Source told that the Ministry of Housing and Works received an application from a government official in which he also claimed that the customs intelligence DG has kept two government accommodations and a request was made to the secretary to take action according to the law.

Pakistan Today sent a message to the DG Customs Intelligence Shaukat Ali as well as the spokesperson of housing ministry but no response was received till filing of this story.