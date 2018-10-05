Hindus protest against encroachment on holy place

LARKANA: On the call of Hindu Panchayat Election Committee, a rally was taken out on Friday by the people of the Hindu community people which, marching through various thoroughfares, reached the local press club where they held a protest demonstration and chanted slogans.

They were holding large banners in their hands against forcible occupation of Hindu Gaoo Shala allegedly by Hindu community persons and establishment of large warehouses there.

While talking to the media, Dr. Aneel Kumar, Kalyan Das, Vijay Kumar, Moti Ram, Haresh Kumar and others alleged that Gaoo Shala is a very sacred place for the Hindu community but it is very unfortunate that some big businessmen had occupied its land and had established warehouses due to which it had lost its glory and importance.

They said that during their previous protest, those encroachers had promised to vacate the premises but had failed to honor their commitments.

They further alleged that Hindu Panchayat Chairman Dr. Dharampal, Rajindar Kumar, Wali Ram and their other associates had already discharged the elected body of Hindu Panchayat six months ahead of its scheduled period.

They appealed to Sindh government, Hindu MNAs and MPAs to order the removal of the warehouses established by Hindu businessmen inside the Gaoo Shala immediately.