Hamza Shehbaz condemns police operation against Peshawar University students

LAHORE: Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz on Thursday condemned the police operation against students who were protesting against the fee hike in Peshawar University.

In a display of ruthless use of force, at least five students were injured and 28 others were arrested when police baton-charged protesters demonstrating against an increase in tuition fee at the Peshawar University.

The students were holding a peaceful protest rally in front of administration block when police, on the directives of chief security officers, launched a crackdown.

Reacting to the matter, Punjab lawmaker Hamza asked the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government to immediately free all those students who were arrested in the operation, adding that those injured should be given proper medical treatment.

“Strict action should be taken against those who ordered the police to torture students,” the Punjab opposition leader said, adding that stopping the people from protests in a democratic state is, in fact, a dictatorial act.

Hamza demanded of the KP government to take notice of the fee hike.