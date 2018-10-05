Graduation ceremony held at PAF academy at Risalpur

RISALPUR: The graduation ceremony of No. 121 Combat Support Course was held at PAF Academy Asghar Khan on Friday.

Deputy Chief of the Training Air Staff Air Marshal Shahid Akhtar Alvi was the chief guest of the ceremony. On his arrival at the academy, he was received by Commanding Air Officer Air Vice Marshal Nadeem Sabir.

A total of 41 aviation cadets of engineering, JAG, accounts and medical branches graduated at the occasion. The chief guest awarded branch insignias to the officers and trophy to the distinction holders.

The trophy for best performance in the course was awarded to Aviation Cadet Sergeant Muhammad Arsalan, said a press release.

The PAF Academy Aerobatics Team “Bravehearts” displayed an exhilarating aerial display at the occasion. The ceremony was witnessed by high-ranking military and civil officials as well as, a large number of guests of the graduating cadets.